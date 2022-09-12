Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Sells 43,900 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Stock Performance

NYSE IPOF remained flat at $10.02 on Monday. 3,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,372. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

