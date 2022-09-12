Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Takes $2.48 Million Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,323 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,424.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Terminix Global by 69.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

TMX traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

