Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 324,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned approximately 1.51% of Thrive Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Thrive Acquisition Stock Performance

THAC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,798. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Thrive Acquisition Company Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

