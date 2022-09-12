Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Shares Sold by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP reduced its stake in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307,705 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.81% of Highland Transcend Partners I worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Highland Transcend Partners I by 1,137.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 543,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 481,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highland Transcend Partners I alerts:

Highland Transcend Partners I Stock Performance

Shares of HTPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

About Highland Transcend Partners I

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the travel and leisure, financial services, health and wellness, music and entertainment, media and mobile, and renewable energy/resource efficiency sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.