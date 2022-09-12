Highside Global Management LLC Has $12.33 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Highside Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises 5.8% of Highside Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Highside Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $61,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 182.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 697,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 125.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.89. 20,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

