HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 153,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,762 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after acquiring an additional 491,087 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Exelon Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 76,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

