HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,263 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 247,131 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.16. 256,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,601,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.81.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

