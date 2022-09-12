HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 155.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,571 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NESR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 0.6 %

NESR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,577. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.