HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Enviva at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,192.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,192.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 16,422 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enviva Trading Up 4.0 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVA. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

EVA traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.62. 4,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $91.06.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Enviva Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

