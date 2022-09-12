HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 248,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.71. 191,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,748,482. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUY. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

