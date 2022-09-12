HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases 506,003 Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,016,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,003 shares during the quarter. FREYR Battery makes up about 1.2% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FREY. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at $62,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FREY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

Shares of FREYR Battery stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.96. 24,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,932. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

