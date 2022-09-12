HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,778 shares during the period. Ameren comprises about 1.9% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $19,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $55,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,041,000 after buying an additional 148,663 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $96.03. 7,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

