HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,052 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 1.6% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $16,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after buying an additional 4,425,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,057,000 after buying an additional 2,264,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after buying an additional 1,300,108 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 34,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,771. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

