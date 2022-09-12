HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Takes $2.45 Million Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.48% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPDB. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter worth $489,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter worth $734,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at $3,423,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPDB remained flat at $9.86 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,934. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

