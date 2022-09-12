HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Takes $5.60 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.45. The stock had a trading volume of 326,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,011,916. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $410.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

