HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,887 shares during the quarter. Archaea Energy comprises about 3.4% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Archaea Energy worth $34,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Archaea Energy by 195.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 8,283.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after buying an additional 1,341,998 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,365,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 4,921.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after buying an additional 852,817 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LFG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,965. Archaea Energy Inc. has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

