Hiveterminal Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $915,172.63 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $915,172.63 and approximately $1,670.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.48 or 0.99866233 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com/en. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services.The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain.”

