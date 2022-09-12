HODL (HODL) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

HODL (HODL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One HODL coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HODL has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $19,007.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HODL has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,326.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.80 or 0.07671499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00171556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00274261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00725786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.00575957 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000929 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About HODL

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,259,905,817,284 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

HODL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HODL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

