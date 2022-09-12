Hord (HORD) Market Cap Tops $1.56 Million

Hord (HORD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Hord has a market cap of $1.56 million and $198,674.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,004.34 or 0.99126931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00036746 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord (CRYPTO:HORD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins. The official website for Hord is www.hord.app/#token.

Hord Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hord Fund is a data protocol that enables market leaders to broadcast their portfolio holdings while providing smart contracts that consume the broadcasted data to allow the masses to seamlessly mirror the live portfolio changes of market leaders. The protocol is designed to facilitate the most commonplace behavioral trait in crypto: social hodling.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

