Horizon Protocol Trading Up 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $64,023.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001971 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.