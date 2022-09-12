HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.9% of HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.75. 266,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,188,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.81. The firm has a market cap of $456.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $381.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

