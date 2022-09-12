HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $375.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $525.17.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $332.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.39. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 893.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 159.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.