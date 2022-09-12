Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -74.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -526.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

