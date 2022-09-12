Hungarian Vizsla Inu One Day Trading Volume Reaches $62,395.00 (HVI)

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market cap of $844,850.04 and approximately $62,395.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002299 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00752590 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014441 BTC.
Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Profile
The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu.
Buying and Selling Hungarian Vizsla Inu
