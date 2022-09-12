IHT Real Estate Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $32,985.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $201,872.52 and $32,985.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00053519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00066310 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005409 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00074620 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.