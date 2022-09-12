Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Down 4.8%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $42.58. Approximately 4,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 215,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Immunocore Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Immunocore by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.