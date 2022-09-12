ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.80.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

