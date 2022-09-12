Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.50

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.46), with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.48).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Induction Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.99. The stock has a market cap of £35.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Induction Switch that allows healthcare professionals to bypass the hospital's switchboard, helping them locate extensions, return bleeps quickly or send instant, and role-based messages in a secure environment; Induction Zesty, a software-as-a-service platform, which allows patients to book and access their appointments, read their clinical letters, store a copy of their clinical records, and provide data to their care teams remotely; and Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local guidance and policies.

