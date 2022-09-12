ING Group Initiates Coverage on WPP (NYSE:WPP)

ING Group started coverage on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WPP. Redburn Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $948.33.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of WPP stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. WPP has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9052 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of WPP by 20.7% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after buying an additional 142,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,104,000 after buying an additional 53,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 115,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.