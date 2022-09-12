Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,975,000 after buying an additional 88,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,795,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 2.5 %

IIPR traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.14. 3,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,073. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 55.21 and a quick ratio of 55.21. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $87.47 and a one year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 137.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

