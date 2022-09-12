Insider Buying: Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Purchases $54,152.48 in Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 39,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.31. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

