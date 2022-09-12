Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases 217 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán bought 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,807 ($46.00) per share, with a total value of £8,261.19 ($9,982.10).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 216 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($46.22) per share, with a total value of £8,262 ($9,983.08).

On Monday, July 11th, Javier Ferrán bought 234 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,541 ($42.79) per share, with a total value of £8,285.94 ($10,012.01).

Diageo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.30) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,822 ($46.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,808. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,765.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,737.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £87.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,730.00.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGE. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,550 ($54.98) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 29th. set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.27) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,132 ($49.93).

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.