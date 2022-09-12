Insider Buying: LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Director Acquires 10,500 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) Director Clark M. Kokich purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,998.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. 663,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,107. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LiveRamp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in LiveRamp by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $2,071,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.