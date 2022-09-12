Insider Buying: LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Director Acquires 10,500 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) Director Clark M. Kokich purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,998.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of LiveRamp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. 663,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,107. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $58.74.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
