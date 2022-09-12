Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires $22,127.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $22,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,995.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $21,632.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $21,120.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $21,321.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT opened at $8.04 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 195.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.