Insider Buying: Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Major Shareholder Buys $2,160,000.00 in Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,581,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Opportunity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 1,218 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,641.82.

On Friday, August 12th, Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 1,123,021 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 20.9 %

Shares of TERN stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 174,974 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 189,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

