Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells $257,800.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,825,820 shares in the company, valued at $100,874,819.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $223,800.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CTKB opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -705.00 and a beta of 0.53. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

