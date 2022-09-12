Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sells 41,812 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $86.24. 785,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.53 and a beta of 0.77. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $86.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 80,665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Lantheus by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNTH shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

