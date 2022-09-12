Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) VP Sells $13,071.72 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) VP Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $13,071.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,875.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roger Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantronix alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $13,139.10.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Roger Holliday sold 2,446 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $15,140.74.

On Monday, August 29th, Roger Holliday sold 2,447 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $15,929.97.

Lantronix Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.30. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 336,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 515,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.