Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $356,070.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
nCino Stock Performance
NASDAQ NCNO opened at $35.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.78.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of nCino
Analyst Ratings Changes
NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.