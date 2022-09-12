Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $356,070.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $35.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.78.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in nCino by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in nCino by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

