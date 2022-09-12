Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $1,015,986.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,721,234.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $205.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -395.92 and a beta of 0.66. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $293.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.22.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.30.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

