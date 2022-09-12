Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Sells $109,620.00 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $109,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,130,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,755,908.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $271,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $92,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $241,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $166,581.00.

NASDAQ TOIIW opened at $1.01 on Monday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

