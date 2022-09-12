Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,319. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

