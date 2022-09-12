Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 128,947 shares.The stock last traded at $17.05 and had previously closed at $15.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Intapp Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $155,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

