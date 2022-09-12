Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 128,947 shares.The stock last traded at $17.05 and had previously closed at $15.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on INTA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Intapp Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $155,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.