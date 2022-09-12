Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Down 7.2%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.25 and last traded at $43.52. Approximately 4,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 474,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $593.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

