IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Raised to GBX 45

IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

IQE Stock Performance

Shares of IQE traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 36.75 ($0.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.25. The stock has a market cap of £295.71 million and a P/E ratio of -9.42. IQE has a 1-year low of GBX 27.53 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.60 ($0.62). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.61.

Get IQE alerts:

IQE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.