IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Raised to GBX 45

IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.
IQE Stock Performance
Shares of IQE traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 36.75 ($0.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.25. The stock has a market cap of £295.71 million and a P/E ratio of -9.42. IQE has a 1-year low of GBX 27.53 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.60 ($0.62). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.61.
IQE Company Profile
