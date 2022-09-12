IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Lowered by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 6.4% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.21% of IQVIA worth $90,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after buying an additional 257,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,402,000 after purchasing an additional 242,779 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.17. 1,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

