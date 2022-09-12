iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $107.23

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.23 and last traded at $107.30, with a volume of 901292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.60.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

