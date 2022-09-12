iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $107.23

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.23 and last traded at $107.30, with a volume of 901292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.31.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.60.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
