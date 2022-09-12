iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,758 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.0% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $45,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.66. 202,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,815. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.