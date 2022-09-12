James Pantelidis Acquires 400 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.20 per share, with a total value of C$12,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,325,033.60.

On Friday, August 26th, James Pantelidis purchased 4,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$131,800.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, James Pantelidis purchased 1,035 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$35,003.70.

On Friday, August 12th, James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.70 per share, with a total value of C$33,700.00.

On Monday, August 8th, James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$33,430.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00.

Shares of Parkland stock traded up C$0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.75. 43,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,503. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$30.63 and a 1 year high of C$39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.90.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

