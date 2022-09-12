James Pantelidis Acquires 400 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.20 per share, with a total value of C$12,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,325,033.60.
James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 26th, James Pantelidis purchased 4,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$131,800.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, James Pantelidis purchased 1,035 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$35,003.70.
- On Friday, August 12th, James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.70 per share, with a total value of C$33,700.00.
- On Monday, August 8th, James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$33,430.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00.
Parkland Stock Performance
Shares of Parkland stock traded up C$0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.75. 43,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,503. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$30.63 and a 1 year high of C$39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
