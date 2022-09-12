Jarvis+ (JAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $71,828.00

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $186,409.96 and $71,828.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743179 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00014244 BTC.
Jarvis+ Profile
Jarvis+ was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html.
Jarvis+ Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars.
